Flights and ferries delayed amid high winds as people travel for Christmas

A NUMBER OF flights and ferry services have been delayed due to “adverse weather conditions” and high winds.
Several inbound flights to Dublin Airport have been delayed, including flights from various London airports as well as from France, Germany, Poland and other countries.
The latest information on arrivals can be read here and departure information can be read here.
There have also been delayed to a number of passenger ferries to due to “adverse weather conditions” overnight as a Status Yellow marine warning has been placed on the Irish Sea by Met Éireann.
On land, Met Éireann is forecasting a “quite windy” day with strong, gusts.
The gale warning, which is in place until 3pm this afternoon, caused delays last night on Irish Ferries’ evening trips between Holyhead and Dublin as well as Stenaline’s overnight journeys between the same destinations and sailings to and from Belfast.
Warnings are now in place for the entire coastline. Stena and Irish Ferries apologised for the unavoidable delays.
Today
Met Éireann has said skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in some areas of the country, becoming drier and brighter spells later in the day. Highest temperatures are expected to be between nine and 11 degrees.
Temperatures will drop as low as seven degrees tonight, with scattered outbreaks of rain.
Today is due to be one of the busiest days of the year for Dublin Airport, and its busiest day over the Christmas period.
Shannon Airport is experiencing its busiest day in over 14 years today. The airport, located in county Clare, is expected welcome to more than 121,000 passengers during the Christmas holiday period.
With reporting by Órla Ryan
