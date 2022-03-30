Temporary ferry service to be provided while Dursey Island cable car is being upgraded

A TEMPORARY FERRY service is to be provided while urgent and essential upgrades are being carried out on the Dursey Island cable car.

The Government made the announcement today after locals and farmers who have animals on the island raised concerns about how they would access it while the cable car is out of action for maintenance from tomorrow.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said in a statement this evening that a once-off emergency funding will be made available to Cork County Council to provide a temporary ferry service for Dursey Island.

The agreement was reached today that the Department will assist Cork County Council with funding to provide a daily ferry service on a temporary basis, after the Minister intervened.

As part of the agreement, Cork County Council has confirmed that it will manage all aspects of the procurement process.

Minister Humphreys said: “I know that considerable concerns have been expressed by local residents and farmers following the announcement by Cork County Council that the cable car was to close for maintenance.

“I know that there has been considerable concern, particularly among farmers, that they would not have access to the island to tend to their livestock.

“The service will ensure that both island residents and also the mainland based farmers continue to have regular access to Dursey Island while maintenance work is carried out on the cable car.

Minister Humphreys continued: