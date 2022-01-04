The Explainer x Noteworthy: Why are people still paying thousands for fertility treatment?

“I FEEL YOU are being punished when you haven’t done anything to cause it.”

Rita O’Meara and her husband Shane have spent almost €10,000 on fertility treatment over the past two years and say people going through this are being ignored by the Government.

Rita and Shane’s story forms part of the recent FUNDING FERTILITY investigation by Noteworthy which revealed that the private fertility sector is making millions as patients are left in debt.



It also found that numerous decisions have not been finalised by Government on long-promised public IVF services.

This week, as a bonus episode of The Explainer brought to you by our investigative platform Noteworthy, Susan Daly chats with reporter Maria Delaney about her findings.

We hear from Rita O’Meara as well as a number of other people who spoke to us about their experiences with and financial pressure of fertility treatment in Ireland.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud