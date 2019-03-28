Gang feud: Three men arrested for conspiracy to murder in north Dublin

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating feud-related activity in the Dublin area.

The men – aged between 24 and 38 - were arrested for conspiracy to murder.

Gardaí from Special Crime Operations apprehended the men yesterday in the north inner city and Finglas areas.

The three men are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Dublin garda stations.

In relation to gang activity in recent years, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said last year that gardaí had intervened in close to 50 cases now where if they had not taken action they believe a murder would have taken place.

Sources have told TheJournal.ie that a figure of closer to 70 is accurate as of the end of 2018.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee