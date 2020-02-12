This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Consequences of this huge physical intrusion on women are so enormous': MEPs back resolution to end FGM

It comes after a couple were found guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal court last month of carrying out FGM on their one-year-old daughter.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 10:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,891 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5005310
Image: Shutterstock/Ms Jane Campbell
Image: Shutterstock/Ms Jane Campbell

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT has approved a new resolution calling for an EU strategy to end to female genital mutilation (FGM) and to provide care for survivors. 

The resolution, adopted by 612 votes in favour and seven against, calls on EU member states to encourage third countries to ban FGM and to deport convicted perpetrators. 

It comes after a couple were found guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal court last month of carrying out FGM on their one-year-old daughter.  The first case of its kind in Ireland. 

FGM, which refers to the ritual cutting or removal of some or all of the external female genitalia, has been outlawed in Ireland since 2012. It is a cultural practice which has no medical benefits and can result in lifelong physical and psychological issues.

According to the World Health Organisation, at least 200 million women and girls around the world are currently living with the harmful consequences of FGM.

It is estimated that at least 500,000 women living in the EU have been subjected to FGM and that a further 180,000 girls and women are at risk of undergoing it.

TheJournal.ie has been covering FGM in Ireland and abroad in recent years. It is estimated that about 6,000 females living here have undergone the procedure and many others are deemed to be at risk of being subjected to it. 

The resolution calling for an EU wide strategy to end the practice around the world, calls on member states to enforce mandatory reporting of FGM, to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards FGM by tightening criminal laws and by systematically detecting, investigating and prosecuting cases of FGM, and to deport convicted perpetrators of FGM. 

MEPs also want the European Commission to make FGM and other violent practices against girls and women a central issue in its human rights dialogues with the third countries concerned, and for the European External Action Service and member states to intensify talks with third countries to encourage them to adopt national laws banning FGM.

Related Reads

01.02.20 'It’s child abuse': FGM lawyer who helped prosecute over 100 people in France welcomes first-ever Irish prosecution
28.01.20 'It was most unlikely the girl’s injuries happened the way her parents alleged': How gardaí handled Ireland's first FGM trial

Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald told EuroParl radio that zero tolerance is needed on the issue due to the “enormous” consequences it has for women. 

“It’s incredibly widespread and we have to have a zero tolerance in relation to it. We have to take a whole variety of actions to put an end to it because physically, sexually, psychologically, the consequences of this huge physical intrusion on women are so enormous.” 

- With reporting from Órla Ryan 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie