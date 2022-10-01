Civil servants pay cap, abolishing USC and 30% tax band - issues up for debate at FF Ard Fheis

CAPPING CIVIL SERVANT salaries, abolishing the USC and setting up a dedicated Garda transport police are just some of the motions that will feature at this weekend’s Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis.

The event takes place in the RDS in Dublin today, with the party leader Taoiseach Micheál Martin due to give his speech at 6.30pm this evening.

The event is being seen as an opportunity to refocus on the party’s ambitions, particular ahead of the Taoiseach’s rotation in December, when Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar will take over from Martin.

While the party’s identity and what it stands for will be a key pillar of discussion, attention will also be paid to the party’s communications, which has been described as poor. This weekend politicians can even avail of social media training, such as how to be “authentic online”.

The motions at any Ard Fheis give an insight into some of the issues that the party’s cummans are concerned about around the country.

This year, there are motions to abolish the USC and reject the Taxation Commission recommendations on inheritance tax.

A cap on the pay of senior civil and public servants is also proposed, while others in the party appear to favour Varadkar’s idea for a 30% PAYE rate on all earnings between €40,000 and €60,000, so he could get support there if he plans to introduce it in Budget 2024.

The cumman in Dún Laoghaire is also calling for the establishment of a dedicated Garda Public Transport Unit to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviour on rail, bus and LUAS services – something the Taoiseach has already said he will raise with the justice minister.

The Ard Fheis will also hear calls within Fianna Fáil to work towards free public transport for all those under 25 years of age in order to increase its usage, while a group in Cork South Central are throwing their support behind the construction of a natural LnG plant, to increase the security and self-sufficiency of energy in Ireland.

Other calls include asking the Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan to renew the grants for window and door replacement, separate to other insulating packages/schemes, so that the general public can afford to upgrade their houses in stages.

There will also be calls for the removal of the penalty incurred by people who pay their motor tax in instalments as well as a call for a root and branch review of the ESB, its regulator and our energy regulatory system.

Last night, Martin opened the 80th Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis.

In his opening address, he said that there could be no certainty that the war in Ukraine will be over soon, adding that how energy markets will change is largely unknown.

“Urgent action to develop Ireland’s own clean energy industry is not an option – it is a necessity. And we also have to be ready to take more action next year if we have to.

“That’s why it is critical that we have financial reserves in place – and it is also why we are working so closely with other European countries on how to keep prices down, increase supply and protect households and businesses.

“And let there be no doubt, we will not countenance energy firms making huge new profits on the back of this crisis. Action at a European level is progressing fast, and we will add to this with our own actions if they are necessary,” said Martin.

The Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna and member of the Ukrainian Parliament Kira Rudik took part in a session chaired by Senator Timmy Dooley, while Education Minister Norma Foley and Minister Niall Collins were joined by School Principal and Limerick Hurling Manager John Kiely.

Today, there will be a focus on climate action, healthcare, housing, agriculture, Budget 2023 and the cost-of-living.