Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 1 October 2022
Advertisement

No mini-budget in January, but budget package will 'get us through winter', says Martin

The windfall tax take will help ‘buffer’ Ireland’s finances, says the Taoiseach.

By Christina Finn Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 1:59 PM
7 minutes ago 125 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5881749
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he does foresee a mini-budget in January. 

Speaking to reporters at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in the RDS, the Taoiseach did not  commit to spending the extra windfall tax money on helping people with their electricity bills. 

The €11 billion budget package is “to get us through the winter period”, he said. 

“We don’t see a mini-budget in January. We will keep everything under review in terms of the the wider international situation, the war in Europe, if it deteriorates, if other events happen, we are worried about that uncertainty about the war,” added Martin.

“I think we’ve we’ve taken a very steady approach here. We have a strong surplus because of managing the economy well through Covid-19, and a very fast rebound. But there are still challenges. The markets across Europe are not as strong as they would have been a year ago. We’re an exporting nation, so we’re very conscious of potential difficulties. We’ve seen how things can go wrong quickly. So we’re taking nothing for granted,” the Taoiseach said. 

In terms of the windfall tax, which is indicated could bring in €2 billion, the Taoiseach said it will take some time for that revenue to come into the Government Exchequer. 

Mechanisms have to be put in place for the funding before decisions are taken, he added.

“But it is revenue that will be there for the State and will help to buffer up our finances.

“We wanted to get people through to March. But we have to look at situations throughout the entirety of 2023,” he added.

While he said there will not be a mini-budget, he indicated that there could be further measures brought in, as they were in earlier this year.

“We did things, like for example in July, which was not a mini-budget, but we did eliminate school transport fees, we increased back-to-school clothing allowance, and we took measures like that which don’t constitute a mini-budget but nonetheless which were mechanisms to help people,” he said. 

Separately, when asked about the confidence he proclaimed in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, the Taoiseach said he has brought a “breadth” to the number of programmes he has brought to the Housing for All plan. 

There is an understanding with Fianna Fáil’s partners in Government regarding the key positions in Cabinet, the Taoiseach said. 

He said his party took on challenges when it came into Government.

“We were fully aware of the enormous challenge housing represented, health represented, we took them on, and we were anxious to take them on. We were very keen, because there are three fundamental pillars in the programme for Government, in terms of housing, health and climate change. And we are making a difference in all of those areas as a government,” he said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie