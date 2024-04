WHILE ALL EYES have been on Fine Gael since Leo Varadkar made the shock announcement that he was to step down as Taoiseach, Fianna Fáil is back in the spotlight this weekend.

The party’s first full day of its Ard Fheis gets underway in Dublin today, with the theme: ‘Delivering for Ireland. Delivering for You.’

While Fine Gael figures have been speaking about a “new energy” and “getting back to basics”, Micheál Martin’s party will hold debates on housing, with a segment called: “More homes. More homeowners”, along with other discussions on “empowering female candidates” and “artificial intelligence and elections”.

The Tánaiste will give a televised address on RTÉ at 6.30pm.

Earlier this week, the party announced that it would not be inviting the Israeli or Russian ambassadors to the event this year.

It is tradition for the party to invite all ambassadors to Ireland to the leaders’ address.

In a statement, Fianna Fáil said:

“We do not believe it would be appropriate given the war on the people of Gaza and the war on Ukraine.

“Fianna Fáil has continuously condemned Hamas and its attack on the Israeli people on October 7th. However, more than six months on, we truly believe that the ongoing response from Israel is completely disproportionate and the fact that aid is being held back while children and others die from famine cannot and will not be condoned.”

Last year, a number of TDs criticised Fianna Fáil for having the Israeli ambassador in the audience for Martin’s speech.