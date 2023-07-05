USC cuts, rent relief and housing for key workers: FF politicians put forward budget wish list

PHASED REDUCTIONS IN the Universal Social Charge (USC), double rent relief for renters and housing initiatives for key workers are just some of the budget asks made at today’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting.

Fianna Fáil held a half-day meeting on the budget, with Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Finance Minister Michael McGrath both in attendance.

McGrath outlined to members that Budget 2024 would focus on housing; public investment; the cost-of-living and reducing costs for people. He committed to a “fair and progressive tax package” and a budget that will be “seen to mind the economy”.

The minister said there would be a good spread in the welfare package this year, adding that one-off measures would be looked at in September.

Extending child benefit

TDs and senators outlines their budget wish lists, with many calling for increases in the state pension, increases in the living along allowance as well as extending child benefit to children aged 19.

Advertisement

It was pointed out that the childcare ECCE scheme in place is causing some people to send kids to school later, which will result in many 19 year olds doing the Leaving Cert in a few years.

A number of members backed the call for initiatives to house key workers.

In recent months, there has been criticisms that nurses, doctors and teachers cannot obtain accommodation in their areas at affordable prices, which is having a knock on impact on recruitment and retention in the healthcare and education sectors.

There were a number of calls for support for younger people in getting on the home ownership ladder, with specific calls for first-time buyer grants to be allowed for second hand houses.

The meeting heard that it was the view of some members that there is a need to “fine tune” some of the housing schemes.

Separately, there were calls for dramatically raising the qualifying criteria for the medical card to at least the levels that apply for the GP card.

Automatic medical cards to people with serious and chronic illnesses was also called for, as was the extension of free school books for post primary.

Read Next Related Reads Varadkar says FG could increase vote share in next election, as party sets out to build more homes Jostling between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is all about party identity and dismantling '#FFG'

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting today, McGrath said the government will bring forward a budget that will make meaningful progress for ordinary people by way of tax reductions, a good welfare package, and continued investment in public services.

“A lot of people did take a step back this year, inflation exceeded the increase in their own earnings and we do have to try and address that in the budget.

“So we now have the capacity, I think to bring forward what will be a good budget, you’ll never meet all the needs or expectations that are there. But I think we have struck the right balance overall,” he said.

A budget parameter of €6.4 billion for October’s budget has been signed off on by ministers yesterday.

Separately, at a previous parliamentary party meeting, there were calls to Fianna Fáil to install a deputy party leader. When asked about the matter today, Martin repeated that he had not issue with engaging with members on that proposal.