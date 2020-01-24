This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fianna Fáil promises affordable housing and rural crime bureau in 'ambitious' election manifesto

The 150-page policy document was unveiled this afternoon.

By Press Association Friday 24 Jan 2020, 2:15 PM
19 minutes ago 1,247 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4978513
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FIANNA FÁIL HAS unveiled its election manifesto with a promise of an “ambitious, deliverable and sustainable” programme of policies.

Party leader Micheál Martin said it was time for delivery in government and an end to the “spin” he claimed characterised Fine Gael’s almost decade in power.

The 150-page policy document was unveiled in Dublin hours before Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is due to publish his own party’s manifesto elsewhere in the city.

“Ireland has many strengths, but we also face many challenges,” Martin said.

The biggest of these is to make sure we have a country that serves all of its people.

The manifesto sets out how the party would use the 11 billion euro of financial resource predicted to be available to the next government over a five-year term.

Fianna Fáil will hold back 1.2 billion of that pot and will deploy a 4:1 investment to tax cuts ratio in spending the remaining 9.8 billion.

Plans include:

– An increase in the weekly childcare subsidy from 20 euro a week to 80 euro,

– Reduction of capital gains tax from 33% to 25%,

– Increase the state pension by five euro a week,

– Abolishing prescription charges,

– Increasing Garda numbers to 16,000,

– Deliver 50,000 new affordable homes and directly build 50,000 new social housing units.

The plans also include steps to help first-time buyers and tackle hospital waiting times.

Two recent opinion polls have put Fianna Fáil ahead of Fine Gael ahead of next month’s ballot. 

Martin has ruled out a “grand coalition” with his rivals after a poll which is expected to see continued fracturing of the vote.

Varadkar has suggested that he might countenance working with Fianna Fáil in government if next month’s election produced another inconclusive result.

The last Fine Gael government was sustained in power through a historic confidence and supply deal with Fianna Fáil.

The landmark pact between two parties founded from opposing sides of Ireland’s civil war of the 1920s was struck following the 2016 general election.

This election campaign has focused on Fine Gael’s stewardship of the economy as well as social issues.

Homelessness, health and proposals on the qualifying age for the state pension have been hotly debated.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie