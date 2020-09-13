Fianna Fáil fall five points to 10% while Fine Gael stay on top on 35%, in latest poll

FIANNA FÁIL ARE down five percentage points to 10% while the Greens are up one point to 6%, according to a Business Post-Red C Research poll.

The third government party Fine Gael has seen no change and remains on 35%.

Comparing the results to a Business Post-Red C opinion poll from May, it shows that there has also been no change Sinn Féin, the second largest party on 27%.

There has been no change to support for the Labour Party, the Social Democrats, or Solidarity-PBP.

The only political parties to see an increase in support were the Green Party (up one point), and Aontú (also up one point).

Fine Gael, 35% (no change)

(no change) Sinn Féin, 27% (no change)

(no change) Fianna Fáil, 10% (down 5)

(down 5) Independent, 10% (up 3)

(up 3) Green Party, 6% (up 1)

(up 1) Labour Party, 3% (no change)

(no change) Social Democrats, 4% (no change)

(no change) Solidarity/PBP, 2% (no change)

(no change) Aontú, 2% (up 1)

(up 1) Other, 1% (up 1)