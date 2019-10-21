This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Is the Fianna Fáil Dáil voting controversy a big deal?

The Ceann Comhairle has ordered a report into the incident while a Fine Gael TD has called for an “appropriate investigation”.

By Sean Murray Monday 21 Oct 2019, 8:46 AM
10 minutes ago 1,788 Views 8 Comments
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

FIANNA FÁIL HAVE been hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent days, after it emerged that party members voted for their colleagues while they were outside the Dáil chamber.

The Irish Independent reported on Saturday that Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins had voted for fellow TD Timmy Dooley on six occasions when the latter was outside the chamber. 

After telling RTÉ’s This Week programme yesterday that she hadn’t done likewise, Lisa Chambers has admitted to mistakenly voting for Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary. 

Leader Micheál Martin has asked both Collins and Dooley to step down from the front bench while Fine Gael’s Noel Rock said yesterday he believes the pair breached rules and that the matter requires further investigation. 

The Taoiseach, meanwhile, has said he is “not aware” of any government TDs voting for each other in the Dáil.

So, today we’re asking you: Is the Fianna Fáil Dáil voting controversy a big deal?


Poll Results:

Yes it is a big deal (124)
It's significant but there are other things to worry about (43)
No, it's not that important (31)
Not sure (2)




About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

