Poll: Is the Fianna Fáil Dáil voting controversy a big deal?

FIANNA FÁIL HAVE been hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent days, after it emerged that party members voted for their colleagues while they were outside the Dáil chamber.

The Irish Independent reported on Saturday that Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins had voted for fellow TD Timmy Dooley on six occasions when the latter was outside the chamber.

After telling RTÉ’s This Week programme yesterday that she hadn’t done likewise, Lisa Chambers has admitted to mistakenly voting for Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary.

Leader Micheál Martin has asked both Collins and Dooley to step down from the front bench while Fine Gael’s Noel Rock said yesterday he believes the pair breached rules and that the matter requires further investigation.

The Taoiseach, meanwhile, has said he is “not aware” of any government TDs voting for each other in the Dáil.

So, today we’re asking you: Is the Fianna Fáil Dáil voting controversy a big deal?

