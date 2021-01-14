Whip restored to three Fianna Fáil senators who attended Oireachtas golf dinner last August

THREE FIANNA FÁIL senators who were present at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden have had the whip restored after a parliamentary party meeting this evening.

Senators Paul Daly, Aidan Davitt and Niall Blaney all attended the controversial golf dinner in August and subsequently had the whip withdrawn by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

It is understood that after this evenings parliamentary party meeting, the three senators have had the whip restored.

All three senators released apologies after the event, saying that they should not have attended in the first place.

“With the changes to public health advice I should not have done so. As a public representative, it was a serious lapse of judgement on my part and I am truly sorry. I apologise unreservedly for the upset I have caused,” said Daly.

Blaney apologized for his errors in judgement and said he was conscious of the efforts being made by the general public.

“I am very conscious of the enormous effort by people to battle this virus and keep everyone safe. My attendance was therefore wrong and I apologise,” said Blaney

It comes after Fine Gael unanimously decided to readmit three senators at their parliamentary party meeting yesterday.

The motion itself was tabled by Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.