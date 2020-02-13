Fianna Fáil parliamentary party agrees not to talk to Sinn Féin about coalition

THE FIANNA FÁIL parliamentary party has agreed not to enter into coalition talks with Sinn Féin, but it’s understood that it will consider a coalition with other parties.

Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party met today for the first time since the election took place.

Earlier, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had said she had written to Micheál Martin as she continued talks with smaller parties with a view to forming a left-led government.

McDonald said her preference was for a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael but admitted that that would be difficult.

Martin had been under pressure from some quarters to engage with Sinn Féin on coalition talks, but that prospect now appears to be a non-runner.

It’s understood Martin did not face much dissent on the Sinn Féin question during today’s meeting.

Martin told the party “principles can’t change overnight”, sources said.

One source said that sentiment within the parliamentary party could change within the next few weeks, and that the other option being considered by FF was a coalition with Fine Gael, supported by the Greens.

Martin repeatedly stated during the election campaign that he would not enter government with Sinn Féin, but appeared to leave the door open on Sunday as scale of support for McDonald’s party began to become clear.

“The people have spoken and there is no greater democrat than I, but that said we will not pre-empt the outcome itself because it’s very clear to us that the destination of the final seats in many constituencies cannot be called now,” Martin said on Sunday.

At the time Fianna Fáil appeared to be heading for a seat haul in the low-forties. However, several candidates lost out on transfers as the count continued leaving the party on 38, just one ahead of Sinn Féin, in the final shakeup.