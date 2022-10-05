Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 5 October 2022
Fifth boy arrested as part of investigation into Cherry Orchard garda ramming incident

It is the fifth arrest made as part of the investigation.

By Diarmuid Pepper Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 7:51 AM
The moment a car rammed a garda vehicle in Cherry Orchard.
Image: Social Media Video
Image: Social Media Video

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED another male juvenile in relation to the garda ramming incident in Cherry Orchard last month.

The arrest was made yesterday and is the fifth arrest made as part of this investigation into the endangerment of Gardaí in the Cherry Orchard area on 19 September.

Two gardaí had there garda car rammed and speaking following the incident, a garda spokesperson said: ““Both vehicles failed to stop when requested to do so by Gardaí and one vehicle collided with an official Garda vehicle.”

The two officers in the rammed Garda car have since signed off work and are receiving support.

The juvenile was detained at Clondakin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been charged.

He is set to appear before Dublin Children’s Court later this morning.

It follows the arrest of four teenage boys in relation to this incident on Monday morning.

Three of these teenagers were charged in relation to the incident have been released on bail after appearing before the Dublin Children’s Court yesterday.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead and will appear again on 15 November.

A fourth has been referred to the juvenile youth diversion programme.

