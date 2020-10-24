Fighting over disputed region between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues despite US mediation

A ROCKET AND artillery barrage has struck residential areas in Nagorno-Karabakh, after the United States hosted top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks to settle their decades-long conflict over the region.

The heavy shelling forced residents of Stepanakert, the regional capital of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area, into shelters, as emergency teams rushed to extinguish fires.

Local officials said the city was struck with Azerbaijan’s Smerch long-range multiple rocket systems, a devastating Soviet-designed weapon intended to ravage wide areas with explosives and cluster munitions.

Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said other towns in the region were also targeted by Azerbaijani artillery fire. There was no immediate information about casualties.

Officials in Azerbaijan claimed that the town of Terter and areas in the Gubadli region came under Armenian shelling early today, killing a teenager.

They also said a 13-year-old boy died today of wounds from an earlier shelling of Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan, but it has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.

The current fighting that started on 27 September marks the worst escalation in the conflict since the war’s end and has killed hundreds, perhaps even thousands, according to official reports.

After two failed attempts by Russia to broker a truce, the US waded onto the scene yesterday, with American secretary of state Mike Pompeo hosting the Armenian and Azerbaijan foreign ministers for separate talks.

“Both must implement a ceasefire and return to substantive negotiations,” Pompeo said in a tweet after the negotiations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Those words were ignored on the ground.

According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 963 of their troops have been killed, along with 37 civilians.

Azerbaijan has not disclosed its military losses, but said that more than 60 civilians were killed and about 300 were wounded in the four weeks of fighting.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said last week that according to Moscow’s information, the death toll from the fighting was significantly higher than officially reported by the warring parties, nearing 5,000.

Russia, the United States and France have co-chaired the so-called Minsk Group set up by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe to mediate in the conflict, but they have not secured any progress after nearly three decades.