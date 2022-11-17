Russian ambassador to Ireland summoned to face questions over sanctions placed on politicians

RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO Ireland Yuri Filatov has been summoned to a meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs today.

This follows yesterday’s news that a host of Irish politicians had been sanctioned by Moscow and banned from entering Russia.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Minister of Justice Helen McEntee and Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe were banned from entering the Russian Federation due to “the anti-Russian course of the Irish government.”

The statement, issued by the country’s Foreign Ministry at 11.26 Irish time also bans Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Seán Ó Fearghail, as well as dozens of unnamed senators and TDs.

It adds that “With regard to our other measures, we will be guided by the position of Dublin.”

In response to queries, a spokesperson for the Department fo Foreign Affairs confirmed Filatov has been summoned to Iveagh House today to face questioning.

Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said it is still unclear as to who exactly is on this list of banned people.

He said: “We don’t rise to the bait. I mean, there’s different ranges of reactions here. The ambassador has been called in to meet senior officials today and he’ll be asked for information about this because quite frankly, we don’t have the information.

“We don’t know who’s on the list, what the extent of it is, and why they would do this. But we do know that they’ve done this in a number of other countries where they’ve published just a handful of names and said, well, actually, there’s a lot more on the list, and then never published. So that’s a possible outcome here as well.”

Asked whether the way in which Russia went about issuing the sanctions showed disrespect to Ireland, Byrne added: “This is typical of the Russian Federation. This is the way they operate. They do this deliberately. It was done deliberately I would say.

“It was released while the Taoiseach was in the Dáil, the Taoiseach is then asked questions about it and he doesn’t know about it. I think the best approach is that the government looks at this carefully and talks to the ambassador today.”