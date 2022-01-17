Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Documentary Pick

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Netflix from Tuesday

A cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.

Your Crime Thriller Pick

Entrapment

FilmFour at 6.45pm on Thursday

When a priceless Rembrandt is stolen in New York, the evidence points to a solitary master thief (Sean Connery), who is about to meet the insurance company’s most cunning investigator (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Directed by Jon Amiel.

Your Mystery Pick

My Son

Amazon Prime Video from Friday

A divorced couple Julien and Mathys (James McAvoy and Claire Foy) embark on a search of their seven-year-old son when they learn he went missing from a campsite.

Your Drama Pick

Munich – The Edge of War

Netflix from Friday

In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book, starring George MacKay, Jeremy Irons and Jannis Niewöhner.

Your Family-Friendly Fantasy Adventure Pick

Sonic the Hedgehog

RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

The world’s speediest hedgehog is embracing his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination.