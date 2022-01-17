#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Monday 17 January 2022
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 17 Jan 2022, 6:30 PM
55 minutes ago 3,999 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5657210

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Documentary Pick

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

  • Netflix from Tuesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

A cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.

Your Crime Thriller Pick

Entrapment

  • FilmFour at 6.45pm on Thursday

Source: Fox Home Entertainment AU - Access All Areas/YouTube

When a priceless Rembrandt is stolen in New York, the evidence points to a solitary master thief (Sean Connery), who is about to meet the insurance company’s most cunning investigator (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Directed by Jon Amiel.

Your Mystery Pick

My Son

  • Amazon Prime Video from Friday

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

A divorced couple Julien and Mathys (James McAvoy and Claire Foy) embark on a search of their seven-year-old son when they learn he went missing from a campsite.

Your Drama Pick

Munich – The Edge of War

  • Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Netflix/YouTube

In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book, starring George MacKay, Jeremy Irons and Jannis Niewöhner.

Your Family-Friendly Fantasy Adventure Pick

Sonic the Hedgehog

  • RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

The world’s speediest hedgehog is embracing his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie