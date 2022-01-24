Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Period Drama Pick

Suffragette

FilmFour at 6.50pm Tuesday

It’s 1912 and 24-year-old Maud’s (Carey Mulligan) life is about to be turned upside-down as she decides to testify in order to secure the right to vote for women in Britain. Also starting Helena Bonham Carter and Meryl Streep. Directed by Sarah Gavron.

Your New Release Comedy Pick

Home Tram

Netflix from Friday

Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton (Kevin James) is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team. Directed by Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane.

Your Drama Pick

Manchester by the Sea

RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm on Friday

After his brother’s death, Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is named guardian to his 16-year-old nephew, Patrick (Lucas Hedges). This forces him to return to his hometown and confront his past. Also starring Michelle Williams. Directed by Kenneth Lonnergan.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Copshop

Amazon Prime Video from Friday

On the run from a lethal assassin , a con artist (Frank Grillo) devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station.When the hitman (Gerard Butler) turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop (Alexis Louder) finds herself caught in the crosshairs.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Going for Gold

RTÉ2 at 4.05pm on Sunday

When her dad’s next military assignment takes her to Australia, Emma (Kelli Berglund) quickly makes friends, but finds herself in the midst of a teen battle. After being unfairly disqualified from a gymnastics competition, she takes the lead to transform her friends’ unique qualities into a cheer squad read for a cheerleading showdown. Directed by Clay Glen.