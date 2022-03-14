#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Monday 14 March 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 14 Mar 2022, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Drama Pick

Phantom Thread

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the centre of British fashion. Woodstock is a confirmed bachelor until he meets the young, strong-willed Alma (Vicky Krieps), who becomes his muse and lover. But he finds his once carefully planned-out life completely disrupted by love. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Your Action Pick

Red

  • FilmFour at 9pm on Wednesday

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

 They used to be the CIA’s top agents. Now retired, the secrets they know have just made them the agency’s top targets. Starring Bruce Willis, Morgan Freemen, John Malkovich and Helen Mirren. Directed by Robert Schwentke.

Your Comedy Pick

The Guard

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm on Thursday

Source: StudiocanalUK/YouTube

Garda Sergeant Gerry Boyle (Brendan Gleeson) has absolutely no interest in the international cocaine-smuggling ring that has brought the FBI to his small Irish town. Unfortunately for straight-laced FBI agent Wendell Everett (Don Cheadle), he’ll need Sergeant Boyle’s help to crack the case. Directed by John Michael McDonagh.

Your Hitchcockian Thriller Pick

Windfall

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

A young couple (Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons) arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed. Directed by Charlie McDowell.

Your New Release Thriller Pick

Deep Water

  • Amazon Prime Video from Friday

Source: Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

A husband (Ben Affleck) goes along with his wife’s (Ana de Armas) affairs in order to avoid a divorce. But when her lovers start dying, he becomes the prime suspect. Directed by Adrian Lyne.

