Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Romantic Period Drama Pick
Atonement
- TG4 at 9.30pm today
A 13-year-old girl (Saoirse Ronan) changes the course of several lives after accusing her sister’s (Kiera Knightly) lover of a crime. Directed by Joe Wright.
Your Fantasy Adventure Pick
Thor: Ragarok
- RTÉ2 at 9.30pm on Tuesday
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) – now without his mighty hammer – must get to the other side of the universe to save his home from the goddess of death (Cate Blanchett). Directed by Taika Waititi.
Your Biopic Pick
Tolkien
- FilmFour at 8pm on Thursday
Author JRR Tolkien is part of a tight knit group of artists, with whom he has found friendship and inspiration. Their lives are turned upside-down when World War I breaks out. Directed by Dome Karukosi.
Your New Release Comedy Pick
The Bubble
- Netflix from Friday
A group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempt to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. Directed by Judd Apatow.
Your 90s Classic Pick
The Green Mile
- RTÉ2 a 9.30pm on Saturday
At Cold Mountain Penitentiary’s death row, prisoner John Coffey (Michael Clarke) meets prison officer Paul Edgecomb – played by Tom Hanks – who soon begins to doubt Coffey is capable of such violence and believes he has the power to perform divine miracles. Directed by Frank Darabont.
