Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Your Romantic Period Drama Pick

Atonement

TG4 at 9.30pm today

A 13-year-old girl (Saoirse Ronan) changes the course of several lives after accusing her sister’s (Kiera Knightly) lover of a crime. Directed by Joe Wright.

Your Fantasy Adventure Pick

Thor: Ragarok

RTÉ2 at 9.30pm on Tuesday

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) – now without his mighty hammer – must get to the other side of the universe to save his home from the goddess of death (Cate Blanchett). Directed by Taika Waititi.

Your Biopic Pick

Tolkien

FilmFour at 8pm on Thursday

Author JRR Tolkien is part of a tight knit group of artists, with whom he has found friendship and inspiration. Their lives are turned upside-down when World War I breaks out. Directed by Dome Karukosi.

Your New Release Comedy Pick

The Bubble

Netflix from Friday

A group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempt to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. Directed by Judd Apatow.

Your 90s Classic Pick

The Green Mile

RTÉ2 a 9.30pm on Saturday

At Cold Mountain Penitentiary’s death row, prisoner John Coffey (Michael Clarke) meets prison officer Paul Edgecomb – played by Tom Hanks – who soon begins to doubt Coffey is capable of such violence and believes he has the power to perform divine miracles. Directed by Frank Darabont.