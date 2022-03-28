#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 March 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 28 Mar 2022, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Romantic Period Drama Pick

Atonement

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

A 13-year-old girl (Saoirse Ronan) changes the course of several lives after accusing her sister’s (Kiera Knightly) lover of a crime. Directed by Joe Wright.

Your Fantasy Adventure Pick

Thor: Ragarok

  • RTÉ2 at 9.30pm on Tuesday

Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) – now without his mighty hammer – must get to the other side of the universe to save his home from the goddess of death (Cate Blanchett). Directed by Taika Waititi.

Your Biopic Pick

Tolkien

  • FilmFour at 8pm on Thursday

Source: 20th Century Studios Singapore/YouTube

Author JRR Tolkien is part of a tight knit group of artists, with whom he has found friendship and inspiration. Their lives are turned upside-down when World War I breaks out. Directed by Dome Karukosi.

Your New Release Comedy Pick

The Bubble

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

A group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempt to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. Directed by Judd Apatow.

Your 90s Classic Pick

The Green Mile

  • RTÉ2 a 9.30pm on Saturday

Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube

At Cold Mountain Penitentiary’s death row, prisoner John Coffey (Michael Clarke) meets prison officer Paul Edgecomb – played by Tom Hanks – who soon begins to doubt Coffey is capable of such violence and believes he has the power to perform divine miracles. Directed by Frank Darabont.

