Monday 20 June 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 20 Jun 2022, 6:30 PM
52 minutes ago 2,506 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795114

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Classic 90s Rom-Com Pick

Runaway Bride

  • RTÉ 2 at 9pm today

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

A journalist (Richard Gere) pursuing a story about a bride (Julia Roberts) who has fled the alter numerous times finds himself falling for her.

Your Biographical Drama Pick

House of Gucci

  • Amazon Prime Video

Source: MGM/YouTube

Inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci, this drama shows us what a name is worth and how far a family will go for control. Starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Al Pacino, directed by Ridley Scott. 

Your Thriller Pick

Eye in the Sky

  • Film Four at 6.55pm on Tuesday

Source: Zero Media/YouTube

A British colonel (Helen Mirren) faces a moral dilemma when a child enters the kill-zone during a multinational operation to eliminate terrorists in Kenya. Directed by Gavin Hood. 

Your New Release Comedy Action Pick

The Man from Toronto

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin —known only as The Man from Toronto — run into each other at a holiday rental. Starting Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, directed by Patrick Hughes.

Your Coming-of-Age Drama Pick

Blinded by the Light

  • RTÉ One at 9.30pm on Sunday

Source: KinoCheck.com/YouTube

Javed (Viveik Kalra) is a Pakistani migrant living in England. As the teen struggles with racism and family pressures, he finds himself drawn to the work of Bruce Springsteen and it inspires him to pursue his own passions. Directed by Gurinder Chadha.

