Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Drama Pick

The Railway Man

TG4 at 9.30pm today

Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a former British Army officer who was tormented as a prisoner of war at a Japanese labour camp during World War II.

Decades later, he discovers that the Japanese interpreter he holds responsible for much of his treatment is still alive and sets out to confront him, and his haunting past. Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky, also starring Jeremy Irvine and Nicole Kidman.

Your Sci-Fi Comedy Pick

Evolution

FilmFour at 6.55pm on Wednesday

When a meteor transporting rapidly-evolving alien organisms crashes to Earth, a team of unlikely heroes must stop their growth to avoid a global invasion. Directed by Ivan Reitman, starring David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Seann William Scott, Orlando Jones and Ethan Suplee.

Advertisement

Your New Release Romantic Comedy Pick

Look Both Ways

Netflix from Wednesday

On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s (Lili Reinhart) life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. Directed by Wanuri Kahiu.

Your Biopic Pick

Radioactive

RTÉ 2 at 9.45pm

The story of Polish physicist Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike), who was constantly sidelined in her profession because of her gender and her discovery of radioactivity, which changed the face of chemistry and physics studies. Directed by Marjane Satrapi.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt.