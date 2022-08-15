Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 15 August 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV and streaming platforms this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 15 Aug 2022, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,303 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5841282

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Drama Pick

The Railway Man

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: LionsgateFilmsUK/YouTube

Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a former British Army officer who was tormented as a prisoner of war at a Japanese labour camp during World War II. 

Decades later, he discovers that the Japanese interpreter he holds responsible for much of his treatment is still alive and sets out to confront him, and his haunting past.  Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky, also starring Jeremy Irvine and Nicole Kidman.

Your Sci-Fi Comedy Pick

Evolution

  • FilmFour at 6.55pm on Wednesday

Source: Retro Trailer Archive/YouTube

When a meteor transporting rapidly-evolving alien organisms crashes to Earth, a team of unlikely heroes must stop their growth to avoid a global invasion. Directed by Ivan Reitman, starring David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Seann William Scott, Orlando Jones and Ethan Suplee.

Your New Release Romantic Comedy Pick

Look Both Ways

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s (Lili Reinhart) life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. Directed by Wanuri Kahiu.

Your Biopic Pick

Radioactive

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.45pm

Source: StudiocanalUK/YouTube

The story of Polish physicist Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike), who was constantly sidelined in her profession because of her gender and her discovery of radioactivity, which changed the face of chemistry and physics studies. Directed by Marjane Satrapi.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

  • RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

