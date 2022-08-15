Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
The Railway Man
Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a former British Army officer who was tormented as a prisoner of war at a Japanese labour camp during World War II.
Decades later, he discovers that the Japanese interpreter he holds responsible for much of his treatment is still alive and sets out to confront him, and his haunting past. Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky, also starring Jeremy Irvine and Nicole Kidman.
Evolution
When a meteor transporting rapidly-evolving alien organisms crashes to Earth, a team of unlikely heroes must stop their growth to avoid a global invasion. Directed by Ivan Reitman, starring David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Seann William Scott, Orlando Jones and Ethan Suplee.
Look Both Ways
On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s (Lili Reinhart) life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. Directed by Wanuri Kahiu.
Radioactive
The story of Polish physicist Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike), who was constantly sidelined in her profession because of her gender and her discovery of radioactivity, which changed the face of chemistry and physics studies. Directed by Marjane Satrapi.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS