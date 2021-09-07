#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 7 September 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 6:15 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Drama Pick

Worth

  • Netflix

Source: Netflix/YouTube

A US lawyer is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who lost a loved one in the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Your Throwback George Clooney Pick

The Perfect Storm

  • RTÉ 2 at 10pm Friday

Source: Jimusnr/YouTube

The crew of the Andrea Gail swordfishing boat head out to sea for their last trip of the season. But a brutal storm is slowly gaining steam and they are unknowingly sailing into an unheralded natural disaster. 

Your Documentary Pick

LuLa Rich

  1. Amazon Prime Video from Friday

Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

This docu-series tells the story of how an internet company selling women’s leggings went from fast-growing retail phenomenon to alleged viral multi-level marketing scam.

Your Thriller Pick

The Mummy

  • RTÉ 2 at 7.30pm Saturday

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

An ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her terrors that defy human comprehension.  

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Made of Honor

  • Comedy Central at 7pm on Sunday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Tom has always been able to rely on his best friend Hannah. But when she leaves for a six-week trip to Scotland he realises how empty his life is without her and decides he will tell her he wants to be with her when she returns. 

He is floored when she comes back engaged to a handsome and wealthy Scotsman and has plans to move overseas for good. He reluctantly agrees to be her maid of honour as he plots to stop the wedding.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

