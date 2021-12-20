#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 20 December 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 20 Dec 2021, 6:30 PM
Image: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX
Image: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

IT’S JUST A few days until Christmas and many of you may already be on your holidays so you have the time to sit down with your feet up and watch a film.

We’ve been sifting through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week – and not just the festive-themed ones. 

Your Spy Movie Pick

The Spy Who Dumped Me

  • FilmFour at 9pm today

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Best friends Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon) are thrust into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail.

They end up on the run throughout Europe as they hatch a plan to save the world.

Your Irish Coming-of-Age Comedy Pick

Dating Amber

  • RTÉ2 at 9.35pm on Tuesday (also available on Prime Video)

Source: Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

Set in 1990s Ireland, two teens agree to pretend they are in a relationship so they can hide their sexuality. Directed by David Freyne.

Your Biographical Drama Film

Being the Ricardos

  • Prime Video from Tuesday

Directed bu Aaron Sorkin, this film takes audiences behind closed doors during the critical production week of the groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy, with a revealing glimpse of Ball and Arnaz’s complex, romantic and professional relationship. 

Your Festive Comedy Pick

Office Christmas Party

  • RTÉ2 at 9pm on Thursday

Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

When CEO (Jennifer Aniston) tries to close her brother’s branch, he (T..Miller) and his Chief Technical Officer (Jason Bateman) must rally co-workers and host an epic office Christmas party to impress a potential client and close a sale that will save their jobs. 

Your New Release Comedy Pick

Don’t Look Up

  • Netflix from Christmas Eve

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover a massive comet on a direct collision course with Earth. No one really seems to care, so they embark on a media tour with only six months to get people – including an indifferent President (Meryl Streep) – to pay attention.

Your Christmas Day Pick

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

  • RTÉ2 at 6.45pm on Christmas Day

Source: Video Detective/YouTube

If you’re an early dinner family you’ll be finishing up and making your way to the couches at around this time. What you need is a decent festive film you’ve all seen loads of times so you can dose in and out without losing key plot points. 

Let Kevin McCallister (Macauley Culkin) handle things as he takes on ruthless thieves (Joe Pesci Daniel Stern) once again – this time in New York, where he has ended up without his family, all alone on Christmas yet again. 

