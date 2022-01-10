#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 10 January 2022
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 10 Jan 2022, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,377 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5650229
Image: Netflix
Image: Netflix

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Untold Story Pick

Hidden Figures

  • FilmFour at 6.30pm on Tuesday

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Three brilliant African-American women working at NASA serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. Starring Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spence, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Kostner and Kirsten Dunst. Directed by Theodore Melfi.

Your Drama Pick

The Father

  • Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday

Source: Sony Pictures Classics/YouTube

A man (Anthony Hopkins) refuses all assistance from his daughter (Olivia Coleman) as he ages and tries to make sense of his changing circumstances. He begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Your Thriller Pick

Captain Phillips

  • Virgin Media One at 9pm on Friday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

When the US container ship Maersk Alabama is targeted by Somali pirates, its captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks) finds himself in a stand-off with pirate captain Muse (Barkhad Abdi). Directed by Paul Greengrass.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Copshop

  • Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Bullets fly and blood splatters at a small-town police station when a rookie cop (Alexis Louder) unwittingly locks a contract killer (Gerard Butler) in the cell opposite his target (Frank Grillo).

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Hampstead

  • RTÉ 2 at 9pm on Sunday

Source: IFC Films/YouTube

Emily (Diane Keaton) and Donald (Brendan Gleeson) live in the same idyllic London neighbourhood of Hampstead, but their worlds could not be more different. When his home is threatened, Emily, who fills her time with charity work, believes she has found her new cause. But gets more than she bargained for when unexpected romance blossoms.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie