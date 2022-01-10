Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Untold Story Pick

Hidden Figures

FilmFour at 6.30pm on Tuesday

Three brilliant African-American women working at NASA serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. Starring Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spence, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Kostner and Kirsten Dunst. Directed by Theodore Melfi.

Your Drama Pick

The Father

Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday

A man (Anthony Hopkins) refuses all assistance from his daughter (Olivia Coleman) as he ages and tries to make sense of his changing circumstances. He begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Your Thriller Pick

Captain Phillips

Virgin Media One at 9pm on Friday

When the US container ship Maersk Alabama is targeted by Somali pirates, its captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks) finds himself in a stand-off with pirate captain Muse (Barkhad Abdi). Directed by Paul Greengrass.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Copshop

Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Bullets fly and blood splatters at a small-town police station when a rookie cop (Alexis Louder) unwittingly locks a contract killer (Gerard Butler) in the cell opposite his target (Frank Grillo).

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Hampstead

RTÉ 2 at 9pm on Sunday

Emily (Diane Keaton) and Donald (Brendan Gleeson) live in the same idyllic London neighbourhood of Hampstead, but their worlds could not be more different. When his home is threatened, Emily, who fills her time with charity work, believes she has found her new cause. But gets more than she bargained for when unexpected romance blossoms.