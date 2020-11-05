Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Citation

A student in Nigeria challenges the establishment when she reports a popular professor after he tries to rape her.

RottenTomatoes: Not yet rated

IMDB: Not yet rated

Where can I see it? Netflix from 6 November

The Secret: Dare to Dream

A struggling widow meets a mysterious handyman who believes in the power of positive thinking. Based on the controversial 2006 self-help book The Secret by Rhonda Byrne.

RottenTomatoes: 29%

IMDB: 6.4/10

Where can I see it? Netflix from today

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

About Endlessness

This Swedish film (given a five-star rating by the Guardian) focuses and reflects on all aspects of the human condition. The Guardian described it as “mesmerising” and a “masterpiece”. Be warned: it does have subtitles.

RottenTomatoes: 96%

IMDB: 6.9/10

Where can I see it? Curzon Cinema from 6 November

Which one would you watch first?

