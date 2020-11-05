Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.
Citation
A student in Nigeria challenges the establishment when she reports a popular professor after he tries to rape her.
- RottenTomatoes: Not yet rated
- IMDB: Not yet rated
- Where can I see it? Netflix from 6 November
The Secret: Dare to Dream
A struggling widow meets a mysterious handyman who believes in the power of positive thinking. Based on the controversial 2006 self-help book The Secret by Rhonda Byrne.
- RottenTomatoes: 29%
- IMDB: 6.4/10
- Where can I see it? Netflix from today
About Endlessness
This Swedish film (given a five-star rating by the Guardian) focuses and reflects on all aspects of the human condition. The Guardian described it as “mesmerising” and a “masterpiece”. Be warned: it does have subtitles.
- RottenTomatoes: 96%
- IMDB: 6.9/10
- Where can I see it? Curzon Cinema from 6 November
