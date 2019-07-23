This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Filming suspended on set of Fast and Furious 9 after stuntman suffers 'serious' head injuries

The film, which stars franchise regulars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, is due for release next year.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 10:59 AM
12 minutes ago 877 Views 2 Comments
The film stars franchise regulars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.
Image: Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment
Image: Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

A STUNTMAN HAS suffered “serious” head injuries on the set of Fast and Furious 9, forcing filming in Hertfordshire to be suspended. 

Emergency services were called to the Warner Bros Studio in Leavesden, yesterday afternoon. 

The man sustained “serious injuries” while working at the studio, according to police. 

Hertfordshire Police said it was called to the scene before noon yesterday followed closely by the air ambulance. 

Police officers were there to “assist at the scene and carry out initial enquiries”, a spokesperson said. 

“The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive and there will be no further police involvement,” Hertfordshire Police said in a statement. 

The man was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. 

“We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen. We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation,” a spokesperson for Universal told the BBC. 

