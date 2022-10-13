Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Vengeance

BJ Novak – actor and writer – makes his directorial debut in this story about a podcaster who travels to Texas to investigate the death of a girl he hooked up with a few times.

Emily

The story of the author Emily Bronte and her life, loves and death.

All Quiet on the Western Front

This German-language adaptation of the World War I novel which revealed the true horror of life on the front lines.

Which one would you go see first?

