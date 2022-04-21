Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Happening

Based on Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel, this is about a young student who gets pregnant, at a time when abortion was illegal in France.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage plays… Nicolas Cage, an actor facing financial ruin, who decides to go to a fan’s birthday party after they say they’ll pay him $1 million. Then the CIA gets involved…

Playground

This film was Belgium’s official submission for the Oscars. It’s a movie about playground bullying, from a child’s perspective.

