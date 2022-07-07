Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Brian and Charles

Lonely Welshman Brian makes a robot friend, Charles.

Thor: Love and Thunder

In this wisecracking sequel, Thor is dragged out of retirement when a new baddy appears, his ex-girlfriend Jane returns, and all hell breaks loose.

The Railway Children Return

Fans of the original will no doubt love this, a World War II-set follow-up which also stars Jenny Agutter. One for the young ‘uns.

IMDB: No rating yet

Which one would you go see first?

