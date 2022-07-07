Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.
Brian and Charles
Lonely Welshman Brian makes a robot friend, Charles.
- RottenTomatoes: 81%
- IMDB: 6.8/10
Thor: Love and Thunder
In this wisecracking sequel, Thor is dragged out of retirement when a new baddy appears, his ex-girlfriend Jane returns, and all hell breaks loose.
- RottenTomatoes: 71%
- IMDB: 7.3/10
The Railway Children Return
Fans of the original will no doubt love this, a World War II-set follow-up which also stars Jenny Agutter. One for the young ‘uns.
- IMDB: No rating yet
Which one would you go see first?
Poll Results:
