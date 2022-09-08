Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

The Territory

This film is about the fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against deforestation by illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon. It was partly shot by members of the Uru-eu-wau-wau locals themselves, and shows what they experience during the illegal land grab – a truly shocking look at what they risk to expose the truth.

This film is being shown tomorrow night as part of the Bohemian Environmental Justice Film Festival (BEFF), which takes place from tonight until 11 September at Dalymount Park in Dublin. It features a range of excellent films – from feature films to animation to documentary – which all centre around the topic of environmental justice. To take a look at the line-up and buy tickets, visit the website here.

RottenTomatoes:

IMDB:

Advertisement

See How They Run

Fans of Agatha Christie and the many spin-offs of her work (like the very Christie-influenced Knives Out) will love this funny and sweet caper starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell. They play a pair of police officers investigating a death backstage at a play (an Agatha Christie play no less) in 1950s London. A real treat.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

This looks like great craic. A group of millennials gather for a party at a remote family mansion – and start to play the game Bodies Bodies Bodies, which features fake murders. But then a body count starts for real…

Which one would you go see first?

