Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 8 September 2022
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 8:30 PM
29 minutes ago 1,811 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5859099

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

The Territory

Source: Dogwoof/YouTube

This film is about the fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against deforestation by illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon. It was partly shot by members of the Uru-eu-wau-wau locals themselves, and shows what they experience during the illegal land grab – a truly shocking look at what they risk to expose the truth.

This film is being shown tomorrow night as part of the Bohemian Environmental Justice Film Festival (BEFF), which takes place from tonight until 11 September at Dalymount Park in Dublin. It features a range of excellent films – from feature films to animation to documentary – which all centre around the topic of environmental justice. To take a look at the line-up and buy tickets, visit the website here.  

  • RottenTomatoes:
  • IMDB:

See How They Run

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

Fans of Agatha Christie and the many spin-offs of her work (like the very Christie-influenced Knives Out) will love this funny and sweet caper starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell. They play a pair of police officers investigating a death backstage at a play (an Agatha Christie play no less) in 1950s London. A real treat.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Source: A24/YouTube

This looks like great craic. A group of millennials gather for a party at a remote family mansion – and start to play the game Bodies Bodies Bodies, which features fake murders. But then a body count starts for real…

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

 See How They Run  (142)
Bodies Bodies Bodies (45)
The Territory (30)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie