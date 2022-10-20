Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
The Banshees of Inisherin
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are reunited for the latest film from Martin McDonagh. Echoing the Civil War which is raging on the mainland, the men play two islanders who fall out in a dramatic way.
My Policeman
Harry Styles stars as a policeman who falls in love with a museum curator called Patrick (David Dawson), while married to teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), in 1950s Britain.
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook’s latest film is a slow-burn thriller about a police officer who falls for a woman – while investigating the mysterious death of her husband.
Which one would you go see first?
Poll Results:
