Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Writing With Fire

This powerful, multi award-winning documentary is about a newspaper in India run solely by Dalit women (from the ‘lowest’ caste). We watch as the women break traditions in the news world and local region, both personally and professionally, showing that it’s no longer ‘unimaginable’ to have Dalit woman be a journalist.

This documentary is part of the IFI’s documentary festival – click here to see all the films that are on show and streaming on IFI@Home. The festival runs until 26 September.

The Many Saints of Newark

This crime drama is a prequel to the classic HBO series The Sopranos brings us to 1960s and 70s Newark, New Jersey, following the teenage years of a young Tony Soprano.

The Green Knight

It’s finally here! David Lowery directs this feature adapted from the story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, where Dev Patel plays the nephew of King Arthur who heads off to confront the Green Knight.

