Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television. Cinemas opened this week, but some aren’t opening straight away – so keep an eye on local listings.

In The Heights

Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda’s stage hit gets the big screen treatment from director Jon M Chu (Crazy Rich Asians). The story focuses on Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), a bodega owner, and the community he lives in in Washington Heights.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

IMDB: 7.8/10

Where can I watch it? Cinemas

The Father

Anthony Hopkins stars as a man living with dementia, whose daughter (Olivia Colman) is trying her best to get him care.

Rotten Tomatoes : 98%

: 98% IMDB: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Where can I watch it? Cinemas

Shiva Baby

A truly excellent debut from Emma Seligman about a young woman who runs into her sugar daddy at a shiva (the Jewish equivalent to a wake).

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

98% IMDB : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Where can I watch it? Mubi

Which one would you watch first?

