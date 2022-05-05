Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns, directed by Sam Raimi. This time Strange travels into the Multiverse to try and outmanoeuvre the evil Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olson.

Great Freedom

The always excellent Franz Rogowski stars as a man in post-war Germany who is repeatedly imprisoned due to being gay.

Our Father

This Netflix documentary is about a fertility doctor who used his own sperm on his patients. His offspring banded together to get justice.

RottenTomatoes: 44%

IMDB: No rating yet

Which one would you go see first?

