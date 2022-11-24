Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Bones & All
Timothee Chalamet plays a young cannibal (Lee) who teams up with his new love, Maren Yearly, to go on a grisly road trip. Directed by Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
We all love a good mystery, which is why we were all weak for Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson. Now comes a follow-up, but the less said the better.
Strange World
This animated Disney film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union, is about a family called the Clades who have to leave their home in Avalonia, and find themselves in a place called Strange World.
Which one would you go see first?
