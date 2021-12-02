Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or on streaming services.

C’mon C’mon

Mike Mills returns with this monochrome film about an uncle who arrives to mind his nephew while the boy’s parents deal with a mental health crisis. Prepare to cry.

Blue Bayou

Justin Chon writes and directs this film about a young man who was adopted from Korea as a baby, yet finds himself being told he is to be deported from the USA. Stars Alicia Vikander as his wife.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

This reboot of the Resident Evil franchise is set in 1998 and follows a group of survivors trying to survive during a zombie outbreak in the town of Raccoon City.

Which one would you go see first?

