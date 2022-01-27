Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Belfast

Actor, writer and director Kenneth Branagh looks at his childhood for inspiration for this film (and it’s landed him in the Oscars race too). It stars Jude Hill as a nine-year-old who lives in a small community in Belfast, and finds his life upended by the start of the Troubles. Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan play his parents, and make a delightful pair in this sweet and nostalgic film.

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth) directs this neo-noir based on a 1946 novel, which is about a con man (Bradley Cooper) who ends up at a travelling sideshow. Also stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

A Journal for Jordan

Based on a true story, this is about a US army sergeant who is deployed to Iraq and starts keeping a journal of advice for his infant son. It’s directed by the one and only Denzel Washington.

