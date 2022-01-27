#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 January 2022
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 8:30 PM
29 minutes ago
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema. 

Belfast

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

Actor, writer and director Kenneth Branagh looks at his childhood for inspiration for this film (and it’s landed him in the Oscars race too). It stars Jude Hill as a nine-year-old who lives in a small community in Belfast, and finds his life upended by the start of the Troubles. Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan play his parents, and make a delightful pair in this sweet and nostalgic film. 

Nightmare Alley

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth) directs this neo-noir based on a 1946 novel, which is about a con man (Bradley Cooper) who ends up at a travelling sideshow. Also stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. 

A Journal for Jordan

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Based on a true story, this is about a US army sergeant who is deployed to Iraq and starts keeping a journal of advice for his infant son. It’s directed by the one and only Denzel Washington.

What would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Belfast (248)
Nightmare Alley (92)
A Journal for Jordan (36)



