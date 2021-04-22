#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 22 April 2021
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,907 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5417018

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Jackie

Pablo Larraín directs Natalie Portman in the biopic of the former first lady, with the setting an interview between a reporter and Jacqueline Kennedy which takes place a week after the assassination of JFK.

Henry Glassie: Field Work

Acclaimed filmmaker Pat Collins directs a new documentary of the renowned American folklorist and ethnologist Henry Glassie, who is now in his seventies.

  • IMDB: 6.1/10
  • Where can I see it? Gate Cinemas online, IFI@Home, QFT online and Volta.

Michael Collins

Source: ryy79/YouTube

Neil Jordan’s classic biopic of Michael Collins stars Liam Neeson alongside Alan Rickman and Julia Roberts as the famed Irish revolutionary leads a guerrilla army as they attempt to overthrow the crown forces of Britain and win independence.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Michael Collins (1084)
Jackie (286)
Henry Glassie: Field Work (48)



Stephen McDermott
