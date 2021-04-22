Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Jackie

Pablo Larraín directs Natalie Portman in the biopic of the former first lady, with the setting an interview between a reporter and Jacqueline Kennedy which takes place a week after the assassination of JFK.

RottenTomatoes: 87%

IMDB: 6.7/10

Where can I see it? Netflix.

Henry Glassie: Field Work

Acclaimed filmmaker Pat Collins directs a new documentary of the renowned American folklorist and ethnologist Henry Glassie, who is now in his seventies.

IMDB: 6.1/10

Where can I see it? Gate Cinemas online, IFI@Home, QFT online and Volta.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Michael Collins

Neil Jordan’s classic biopic of Michael Collins stars Liam Neeson alongside Alan Rickman and Julia Roberts as the famed Irish revolutionary leads a guerrilla army as they attempt to overthrow the crown forces of Britain and win independence.

IMDB: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%.

Where can I see it? RTÉ One, Sunday at 9.30pm.

Which one would you watch first?

