Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television. Cinemas opened this week, but some aren’t opening straight away – so keep an eye on local listings.

In The Earth

Ben Wheatley made this horror film during the pandemic. It’s set as a deadly virus ravages the world, when a scientist is sent to a government outpost to help in crop efficiency studies. You can imagine that things don’t go to plan…

The Reason I Jump

This film is based on the biography by Naoki Higashida, a nonverbal autistic person from Japan. Rather than focusing on Naoki’s story online, it takes in the experiences and voices of other autistic young people and their carers.

Supernova

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci star as a longtime couple who are trying to deal with Tucci’s character’s young-onset dementia. It’s a slow-moving, emotional take on the topic, directed by Harry Macqueen.

Which one would you go see first?

