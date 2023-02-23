Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Cocaine Bear

Filmed in Co Wicklow, this is based on the real life story of a bear that ate a huge amount of cocaine – it turns what happened next into fiction, imagining him going on a rampage. Directed by Elizabeth Banks.

RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMDB: No rating yet

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Idris Elba returns as detective John Luther – he’s behind bars as a serial killer terrorises London.

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet

IMDB: No rating yet

Dublin International Film Festival

The Dublin International Film Festival kicks off tomorrow night, with the brilliant God’s Creatures (starring Paul Mescal and Emily Watson) opening the event. It runs until 4 March and there are a wealth of features, documentaries and shorts to watch.

Some of the highlights include: 406 Days, Ann, One Fine Morning, and Atomic Hope.

Which one would you go see first?

