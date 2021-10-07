Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Deadly Cuts

Irish director Rachel Carey’s first feature is an absolutely gas comedy about a team of hairdressers in the fictional suburb of Piglinstown. When they reach their limit of being terrorised by local man Deano, they take things into their own hands…

My Little Sister

Nina Hoss and Lars Eidinger star in this Swiss drama about a star actor who falls ill with cancer, and his sister who is suffering from writer’s block. After he gets out of hospital, they both lean on each other to get them through life’s trials.

The Addams Family 2

The sequel to the first animated Addams Family film – this time the family find themselves in a series of new scrapes.

Which one would you go see first?

