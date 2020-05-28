Trailer Watch: Which movie will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

The Curious Works of Roger Doyle

This documentary about Irish musician and composer Roger Doyle will be available on Volta from tomorrow. It’s been described as “moving and brilliant” and takes a look through his unusual and esoteric career across five decades.

Watch it on : Volta.ie

Women Make Film

Mark Cousins’ fantastic documentary looks at the work of female directors through the decades, introducing us to a huge number of new names, and films that you’ll be dying to watch. Read our interview with him about the project here.

Watch it on: Curzon Home Cinema

RottenTomatoes: 94%

IMDB: 7.6/10

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Gather the family around for this remake of the classic film about a young boy who wins a trip to Willy Wonka’s sweet factory. This version stars Johnny Depp in the Gene Wilder role of Wonka himself.

Watch it on: RTE One, Saturday, 7.05pm

RTE One, Saturday, 7.05pm RottenTomatoes: 83%

IMDB: 6.6/10

