Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Lightyear
Buzz Lightyear is still marooned, and trying to return home. Will he finally make it?
- IMDB: 4.7/10
The Lost Girls
The story of the Darling women who struggle with returning to reality after going on adventures with Peter Pan.
- IMDB: No rating yet
Pleasure
Available on the streaming site Mubi (which offers a free trial), this is a film about a Swedish young woman who moves to LA to ‘make it’ in porn. It’s an unflinching look at life in the modern porn industry.
- IMDB: 6.3/10
