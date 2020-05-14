Trailer Watch: What film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Capone

Fans of Tom Hardy being intense will love his take on Al Capone – a full-throttle evocation of the notorious gangster’s last few years.

The Photograph

In this romantic comedy, we get the story of a young woman (Issa Rae) who falls for a journalist (Lakeith Stanfield) who’s researching a story on her photographer mother.

Blood and Money

Released on 15 May on video on demand, this stars Tom Berenger as a retired veteran in Northern Maine who finds a dead woman… and a sum of money.

