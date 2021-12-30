#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 30 December 2021
Trailer Watch: Here are 10 movie gems available to stream now

Stop the constant search and watch one of these great films.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 8:00 PM
STUCK IN AN infinite loop of searching through sites to stream great films?

We’re here to help. Here is a curated selection of gems from the last couple of years that are available at the click of a button. 

The Lighthouse  

Source: A24/YouTube

Looking for something dark, a bit mysterious and quite creepy? This film about two men – played by Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe – working in a lighthouse in the 1890s is one for you. It also looks gorgeous, though you might not look at a seagull the same way afterwards. Directed by Robert Eggers (The Witch, and the forthcoming The Northman).

Shiva Baby

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

The youth of today are sometimes so talented it’s embarrassing. This debut feature from Emma Seligman (25) is about a young woman (and sugar baby) who has to go to a shiva (the Jewish equivalent of a wake) with her highly strung family… and bumps into someone she really didn’t expect to see. (Mubi requires membership, but does a free trial)

Riders of Justice

Source: IGN/YouTube

Mads Mikkelsen plays a dad and soldier who loses his wife in a train accident, and then teams up with a group of nerds who help him try and get justice for what happened.

Limbo

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

This delightful British film is about a group of asylum seekers sent to live on a remote Scottish island to await word on their papers. With its deadpan humour and great characters, it’s a treat to watch – but it might make you cry too. 

Maeve 

Source: BFI/YouTube

This Irish film from 1981 touches on a lot of topics – women’s lives, the Troubles, political issues and escaping home. Directed by Pat Murphy, it’s a must-watch.

Deadly Cuts

Source: WildCard Distribution/YouTube

If you didn’t catch this absolutely gas Irish comedy, now is your chance. It’s about a group of hairdressers who turn into vigilantes when they’re terrorised by a local ruffian.

Moffie

Source: IFC Films/YouTube

South Africa, 1981, and young Nicholas is conscripted into the South African Defence Force. He is closeted and fears his sexuality being revealed, but soon finds solace with a fellow soldier. 

Pig

Source: ONE Media/YouTube

Nicolas Cage is on fine form here as a chef who goes in search of the people who took his prize truffle-hunting pig. Foodies and Cage fans will find loads to enjoy here. 

The Assistant

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

It feels like this film didn’t get the attention it deserved – it’s a quiet examination of what happens when a young woman starts working in a company where predators abound. 

Black Bear 

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

If you’re looking for something that will have asking ‘what just happened here?’ then check out Black Bear. It stars Audrey Plaza as a filmmaker who goes to a remote cabin and meets with a couple, played by Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon… Don’t watch the trailer though, or at least pause it a little way into it, so you can avoid spoilers. 

Censored

Source: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing/YouTube

Horror fan? If you want a strange and cerebral horror with 80s and giallo vibes and starring a great Irish actress (Niamh Algar) then this is for you. She plays a woman who works in the film censor’s office, watching dodgy films and deciding which parts need to be edited out. Then one day she spots someone familiar in one of the films… 

