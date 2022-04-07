Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Advertisement

The Northman

Robert Eggers returns, this time with a Viking epic starring Alexander Skarsgaard as a young Viking who sets out to avenge his father’s death. Nicole Kidman plays his mum. Eggers is great at evoking a particular time and place, so the attention to detail here is bound to be amazing.

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: None yet

Benedetta

Paul Verhoeven returns with a sexy nun movie. No, you didn’t read that wrong. Virginie Efira stars as a nun who gets involved in a forbidden lesbian affair. Oh, and there’s the matter of those visions she keeps having… Charlotte Rampling co-stars.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

The creators of Harry Potter bring us the latest in these Fantastic Beasts films. In this one, Professor Albus Dumbledore wants to stop the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from seizing control of the wizarding world. He gets magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches to help.

Which one would you go see first?

