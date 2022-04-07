#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 7 April 2022
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,350 Views 7 Comments
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema. 

The Northman

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

Robert Eggers returns, this time with a Viking epic starring Alexander Skarsgaard as a young Viking who sets out to avenge his father’s death. Nicole Kidman plays his mum. Eggers is great at evoking a particular time and place, so the attention to detail here is bound to be amazing. 

Benedetta

Source: IFC Films/YouTube

Paul Verhoeven returns with a sexy nun movie. No, you didn’t read that wrong. Virginie Efira stars as a nun who gets involved in a forbidden lesbian affair. Oh, and there’s the matter of those visions she keeps having… Charlotte Rampling co-stars.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

The creators of Harry Potter bring us the latest in these Fantastic Beasts films. In this one, Professor Albus Dumbledore wants to stop the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from seizing control of the wizarding world. He gets magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches to help. 

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

 The Northman (323)
 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (267)
Benedetta (153)



Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

