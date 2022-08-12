Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Nope

Jordan Peele (Get Out) returns with his third film – and the less you know about it the better. What we do know is Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play a brother and sister who work on a ranch… and stumble across an extraterrestrial…

Fortune Favours Lady Nikuko

This anime is based on a novel of the same name, and is about a young mum and daughter who live together on a houseboat. The daughter finds her mum incredibly embarrassing, but can the two learn to get along?

Blind Ambition

This underdog story is about four refugees from Zimbabwe - Joseph, Tinashe, Marlvin, and Pardon – who become top sommeliers.

Which one would you go see first?

