Thursday 5 January 2023
# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?
Here are a few options for weekend watching.
1.8k
1
29 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Empire of Light

SearchlightPictures / YouTube

Sam Mendes’ latest film stars Olivia Colman as a worker in a cinema in the 1980s who is dealing with depression. She befriends a new worker, Stephen (Michael Ward) who is dealing with racism thrown at him in the small town where they live.

Corsage

IFC Films / YouTube

In this period drama, the always brilliant Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) plays Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who is about to turn 40 in 1877. She must fight to regain her standing in the public’s eye, and comes up with a plan.

Till 

MGM / YouTube

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, this tells the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley, who pursued justice after the murder of her son Emmett in 1955, when he was just 14.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Till  (147)
Empire of Light (47)
Corsage (26)



Author
Aoife Barry
aoife@thejournal.ie
@sweetoblivion26
